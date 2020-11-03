General

The world's tallest bungee jumping and swing have come into operation here. The two adventure activities have been operated from the 500 metres long suspension bridge across the Kaligandaki gorge. The bridge joins Kushma and Balewa. Kushma is the district headquarters of Parbat while Balewa lies in Baglung district.

The bungee, swing and the sky-cycling are constructed by The Cliff Pvt Ltd. The sky-cycling is the only such facility in Nepal while the swing is in the 'catapult' style. These adventure sports facilities were constructed at a cost of around Rs 280 million.

The Cliff Pvt Ltd commercially brought these facilities in operation last Monday. Hundreds of enthusiasts have been coming to observe and take part in these activities since then.

The platform for the bungee jumping and swing has been installed on the middle of the 525-metre-long bridge right above the Kaligandaki river. The vertical distance from the river to the bridge is 228 metres or 748 feet.

The world's tallest bungee so far is in Macau. It is 764 feet tall while the second tallest bungee is above the Verzasca Dam in Switzerland, which is 720 feet. This makes the bungee here as the second tallest in the world while the first tallest one in the world from a bridge.

Source: National News Agency Nepal