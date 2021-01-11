General

The second convention and third annual general assembly of Women of Tourism Entrepreneurs Forum (WOTEF) has elected new working committee under chairmanship of Parbati Pandey.

Uma Regmi Bhandari, Mamata Neupane, Sharmila Neupane and Laxmi Lamichhane have been elected as vice-chairperson, secretary, joint-secretary and treasurer of the committee. Sharada Bhujel is joint-treasurer of the committee.

Similarly, Goma Devi Adhikari, Manju Subedi, Kanti Adhikari, Maya Subedi, Rita Regmi Poudel, Bhawana Ranabhat, Lalumaya Bhandari, Mithudevi Lamichhane, Sushila Sigdel, Sunti Purja and Sushila Bhandari are the members.

On the occasion, newly elected chairperson Pandey expressed commitment to move ahead making the role of women entrepreneurs strong in tourism promotion of Pokhara.

Source: National News Agency Nepal