Four CPN-UML leaders have filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court today against the decision of the party to take action against them. In the petition filed by UML leaders Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bhim Rawal, Ghanashyam Bhusal and Surendra Pandey, they have argued that party Chair KP Sharma Oli penalized them in violation of the party's statute.

The election commission, UML Chair Oli, the Speaker and the party's general secretary Iswar Pokharel have been named as defendants in the writ petition, calling for dissolution of the action.

The leaders have been suspended from general membership for 6 months, after terming that their clarification was not satisfactory. The party had sought clarification from them for allegedly working against the party's interest.

The hearing over the writ is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal