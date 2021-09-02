Key Issues

Bagmati Province Assembly member of the Nepali Congress, Narottam Vaidya, has filed a writ petition at Supreme Court, demanding the postponement of the 14th general convention of the party considering the threat of COVID-19.

"Coronavirus is spread globally because of gathering and fairs. Control and prevention of the coronavirus is the major responsibility at present. So, NC's general convention can be held after the control of the coronavirus," Vaidya told RSS. He stressed the need of saving people's lives.

Vaidya further argued in the writ that there would not be the issue of legitimacy if the general convention is not held right now. The hearing on the writ is scheduled on Sunday.

The ruling Nepali Congress has scheduled its general convention from November 25-29. For this, the ward level convention is beginning from tomorrow.

Source: National News Agency Nepal