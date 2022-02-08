Human Rights, legal-Judicial

A writ has been filed at the High Court Surkhet, citing the Karnali Province Council of Ministers was not inclusive.

Advocate Sher Bahadur Khatri and rights advocate Tika Bista registered a writ at the High Court today arguing that the province council of ministers was formed in contravention of the inclusive principle provided by Article 168 (9) of the Constitution of Nepal.

Chief Minister Jeevan Bahadur Shahi on Sunday appointed new ministers and expanded the Council of Ministers in accordance with Article 168 (9) and Article 170 (1) of the Constitution.

The eight-member Karnali Province Council of Ministers does not have the participation of women and Dalit community. The ruling coalition parties have seven female members in the Province Assembly.

The writ names the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers as the defendant. Writ petitioners have sought a stay order along with certiorari and mandamus.

Similarly the writ has demanded that the High Court issue certiorari and mandamus order in the name of the defendant to get the decision forming the Council of Ministers annulled and to reconstitute it with the participation of women and Dalits in it.

The writ has also sought an interim order not to allow the newly-appointed ministers carry out their duties in the ministry concerned until the final decision on the writ is made.

Source: National News Agency Nepal