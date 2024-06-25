Writ petition against Koshi province govt quashed



Kathmandu: The Supreme Court (SC) has quashed the writ petition registered against the Koshi province government by its erstwhile Chief Minister Kedar Karki.

A full bench of Justices, Kumar Regmi, Abdul Ajij Musalman and Nahakul Subedi, issued the verdict to quash the petition.

“The Chief Minister shall seek a vote of confidence within 30 days pursuant to Article 188 (2) if the party or person supporting the government formed in pursuant to Article 168 (5) of the Constitution withdraws its support. But, the then Chief Minister did not take vote of confidence. In such a situation, the province chief called for the formation of a new government and the government also took a vote of confidence. So, the writ petition has been quashed,” reads the verdict.

With this decision of the court, Hikmat Kumar Karki will continue as the Chief Minister of Koshi Province and led the government.

A writ petition had been filed at apex court against Karki, who was appointed chief minister on 7 June 2024.

Source: Natio

nal News Agency Nepal