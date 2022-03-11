General

The Department of Revenue Investigation (DIR) has registered a writ petition against the Bottlers’ Nepal Limited on tax scam.

The Department has registered the writ today at the High Court Patan demanding clearance of over Rs 7.436 billion from the Balaju-based company.

The case was filed naming the Bottlers’ Nepal board of directors, managing director and 17 authorized persons mainly responsible for financial transaction audit as defendants.

The Department has demanded clearance of equal amount of tax evasion of over Rs 3.718 billion from the company authorities.

The charge sheet has noted that the company was involved in evading tax by not completing process on payment of capital gain tax. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal