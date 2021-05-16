General

A writ petition was filed against oath taking process of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and appointment of six ministers who are not the members of the Federal Parliament.

Senior advocate Dr Chandra Kanta Gyawali and advocate Lokendra Oli filed the writ petition at the Supreme Court on Sunday seeking clarification of oath taking process and nullifying the decision of appointing ministers who are not the member of Federal Parliament.

The Office of the President, Office of the Prime Minister and Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, Energy Minister Top Bahadur Raymajhi, Industry Minister Lekhraj Bhatta, Urban Development Minister Prabhu Sah, Drinking Water Minister Mani Thapa, Labour and Social Security Minister Gaurishankar Chaudhary, Youth and Sports Minister Dawa Lama are named as the defendants in the writ petition.

Source: National News Agency Nepal