A writ petition has been lodged at the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday challenging the government decision to implement the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine card to receive the public services.

Legal practitioner Sallu Tiwari and law student Sabin Pokhrel filed the petition naming the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers as the defendant.

The petition has sought an interim order not to implement the government decisions taken on January 14 and 20 that prevents the unvaccinated service seekers from the public service.

According to SC Spokesperson Baburam Dahal, hearing of the petition will be held on Thursday.

Earlier, the COVID-19 Crisis Management Coordination Centre had recommended the government to enforce a provision of mandatory vaccine card against COVID-19 for entering into the public places.

Source: National News Agency Nepal