General

A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday seeking an order to arrange ventilator, oxygen and medicine supplies to the corona virus infected ones.

Making the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Home Ministry, Ministry of Health and Population, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Ministry as defendants, the writ petition filed by advocate Manish Kumar Shrestha asked to pay attention for the treatment of corona patients by using all resources of the state.

Article 35 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal has mentioned that every citizen would get basic health services for free from the state and no one would be deprived of emergency health services.

Source: National News Agency Nepal