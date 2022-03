General

Rajesh Roy Yadav has been picked as a President of Nepali Congress, Bara. He got elected to the post with 1,206 votes.

His close contender Shambu Bahadur Budhathoki received 1,155 votes.

Chief Election Commissioner Gangeswor Prasad Adhikari informed that 29 votes went invalid in the election.

Newly-elected President Yadav pledged to move ahead with unison in the party. “We have no option but to work together to make the NC victorious in local level election”. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal