The Yadu Gautam Foundation has named Jajarkot-based journalist Bir Bahadur Giri as the winner of this year's the Yadu Memorial Journalism Award.

A meeting today of the award selection committee made this decision. The meeting chaired by the committee coordinator Surya Thapa has decided to confer the award on Giri, the committee member-secretary Rudra Khadka said.

The award, carrying a purse of Rs 15 thousand and a certificate, is given to a journalist every year writing in support of human rights, peace and against impunity.

The award will be handed on March 5.The award was conferred on Manisha KC last year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal