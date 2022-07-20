General

The Yampa-Anbukhaireni road section along the Prithvi Highway has been obstructed in Tanahun.

As informed, the incessant rain on Tuesday night occurred landslide at Bandipur rural municipality-5, Yampa this morning leaving road traffic disrupted.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the District Police Office, Yuwaraj Khadka shared that the two way traffic has been disrupted along the highway due to landslide last night.

Efforts are underway to remove landslide debris and operate the vehicular movement on the road, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal