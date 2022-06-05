General

The Yamphaphant-Ghansikuwa section in Tanahun district under the Prithivi Highway will be closed for five hours a day from today as part of the road expansion works under the Muglin-Pokhara road, said the project officials.

As a result, transportation along the section will be halted from 11 pm to 4 am every day until further notice, said the project chief Narendra Subedi. Road users and local people have been urged to cooperate.

The road expansion in the east belt is underway. The project in the east belt has been awarded to the China Communications Construction Company and the Ansui Kaiyuan Highway and Bridge Construction Company has won the contract to construct the project in the western belt (Jamune-Pokhara road).

The project in the east belt cost over Rs 6.21 billion and the Jamune-Pokhara road more than Rs 7.4 billion. The Asian Development Bank has provided loan for the project.

Source: National News Agency Nepal