Yarchagumba (Cordyceps synensis) picking has been allowed for local people of Manang district as the country is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 infection.

This means to deal with economic crisis caused by the infection, it has been said. Fees to collect the caterpillar fungus have been set at Rs 20,000 for the medicinal herb collectors of each Namke Kharka and Dingsyang and Rs 30,000 for Nar Phu Valley.

Yarcha collection in the area had been shut when the infection reached its peak last year, said Chief of the Annapurna Conservation Area, Lekhnath Gautam.

Economic crisis has taken place in the area following the infection risks. So Yarcha picking, a strong source of income for local people, has been allowed for the local people this year, he said.

A meeting of the local crisis management centre (CMC) attended by representatives of local levels, the district administration office, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force took a decision in allowing Yarcha collection, said chairperson of the CMC Yad Ghale.

Meanwhile, the district administration office has urged Yarcha pickers to follow the health protocol amid the infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal