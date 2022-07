General

An aircraft of Yeti Airlines that took off for Kathmandu from Pokhara has made safe landing at Pokhara airport after six minutes in the air as the engine malfunctioned.

Information Officer at Pokhara Airport, Dev Raj Subedi, said the aircraft of Yeti Airlines with call sign ‘9-NANG’ had flown to Kathmandu from Pokhara carrying 45 passengers at 8:45 am today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal