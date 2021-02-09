General

Yeti Airlines, the air service provider company of the private sector, is to expand its service.

The Yeti Airlines is increasing its flights by bringing in a new ATR-72 aircraft which would probably arrive in Kathmandu within mid-February.

With the new aircraft, there would be six ATR aircraft with Yeti Airlines. The Yeti Airlines had been operating its service through three ATR aircraft in destinations in the country after the lockdown across the nation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It would resume its service from all five aircrafts from coming March. The airlines has set a plan to provide service from new ATR aircraft soon. Head of Air Safety Department and Spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, Sudarshan Bartaula, said that the airlines would operate its service with full capacity from March. It has now been providing its service in nine destinations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal