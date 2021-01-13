Key Issues

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said yog has gained further significance and relevance due to current shortage of medicine and verified research in the wake of Covid-19. Once the yog, meditation and hygienic food intake are adopted daily, the Covid-19 pandemic could be faced effectively, PM Oli said while giving a message of best wishes on the occasion of the National Yog Day, 2077, today.

In the message, he reminded that Nepal is the home to rishimunis since ancient time, and the yog and ayurved are credible ancient treatment methods. He urged everyone to do yog regularly to stay healthy.

According to him, the healthy Nepal campaign would contribute to the national ambition of 'prosperous Nepal, happy Nepali'.

A main organizing committee has been formed under the coordination of Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Krishna Gopal Shrestha, to observe the day, according to Ministry Spokesperson Dipak Sharma.

Source: National News Agency Nepal