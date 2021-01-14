General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that yoga developed from Nepali territory has now been internationalized.

At a special programme organised by National Yoga Day Main Organising Committee at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar today, Prime Minister Oli clarified that the yoga developed by our forefathers for dynamic lifestyle by keeping body fit, increasing immunity power and tolerance power has been internationalized.

Saying Nepal has also contribution in United Nation's decision of observing June 21 as World Yoga Day since 2014 based on the proposal of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he shared the yoga, which has connection with 'our place' from 15,000 years ago, has gained international recognition.

The Prime Minister opined, "Yoga is not related with any religion or spirituality. It is related with thoughts and knowledge being developed before the creation of philosophy. It is related with eight organs of the body. We should follow it in our daily lifestyle."

Prime Minister Oli further said that the tradition of celebrating International Yoga Day was started in connection with the invention of extraordinary mathematics and Ayurveda by our ancestors and outlined in our scriptures on the basis of calculation and belief.

Different personalities for their contribution in yoga, naturopathy sector were awarded as well as 'Yoga Special Bulletin' was released on the occasion.

Similarly, yoga exercises were also performed in the programme. The theme for this year's Yoga Day is 'Let's practise yoga; Covid-19 will go away'. Nepal is observing Yoga day on Magh 1 from 2075 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal