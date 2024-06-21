Yoga for healthy society: Chairman Oli



Kathmandu: CPN UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said yoga is unavoidable for healthy life and society.

Addressing an event organized by UML on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Friday, Chairman Oli said yoga not only spurs purity of physical and mental conditions of human being but also improves behaviour.

Yoga is a common property of all mankind, Oli reminded. Non-violence, truth and body control are essence of yoga, the Chairman underlined.

Chairman Oli, also the former Prime Minister, was of the opinion that yoga could help people liberate from the wrong path and catch the right path. Arguing that wrong thoughts are subsided with yoga practice, he urged all to foster yoga.

Source: National News Agency RSS