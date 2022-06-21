General

Minister for Youth and Sports Maheshwar Jung Gahatraj has said that yoga should be linked with sports. Speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Minister Gahatraj said that yoga should be developed as a major part of sports.

Stating that yoga culture has been spreading all over the world in recent times, the Minister stressed on the need to link sports, education and health with yoga culture.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. As per the decision made by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, the celebration of International Yoga Day has started from June 21, 2015.

Source: National News Agency Nepal