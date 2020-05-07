General

Local levels in the district have begun imparting Yoga training to those staying in quarantines. According to Patanjali district Yoga Committee chair Kedarman Kakshyapati, they have imparted training from 4 am to 7 am every day.

Such training has been managed in all quarantines of Pyuthan Municipality, Jhimruk Rural Municipality, Mallarani Rural Municipality, Swargadwari Municipality, Dakhakwadi, and Harikhola.

The yoga has been practiced maintaining social distance. Kakshyapati shared that the yoga training would help keep fitness and develop positive energy in the body to combat any disease.

Meanwhile, the local health centres have managed door to door health check up facilities to senior citizens aging above 84.

According to District Health Office chief Bishal Subedi, all nine local levels in the district have ensured such services to elderly people.

He added that the medical team reaches at least twice a month to the targeted ones. As many as 1,208 such people in the district were benefited with this service, Subedi added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal