Chief of Province No. 1 Somnath Adhikari ‘Pyasi’ has said that the contributions of Yogmaya were remarkable to end Sati Pratha in the time of Rana regime.

Attending a theatre performance of ‘Yogmaya’ at Jhorahat in Morang district on Monday, Province Chief Adhikari said that women organisation in Nepal was formed in the country due to her courageous act to jump into Arun river along with her 68 disciples.

Yogmaya’s contributions to end untouchability and other discriminations are still remembered in the society.

On the occasion, playwright Bharat Guragain said that the drama would be performed in Bhojpur and other rural areas.

Source: National News Agency Nepal