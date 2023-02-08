Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has said Jal Samadhi under the leadership of the female revolutionist against the then rulers, Yogmaya Neupane, in the Arun river was new and a courageous act of rebellion even for the world.

President Bhandari said so while addressing a programme organised to unveil the statue of Yogmaya at Salpasilichho-1 in Bhojpur on Wednesday. "This scared place should be developed from the religious and tourism perspective", she said. The President further said Yogmaya had incomparable contribution against Sati practice, the practice where a widow had to sacrifice herself by sitting atop the dead husband's funeral pyre.

President Bhandari shared that it was necessary to pay attention on development of this area to also highlight the significant contributions of Yogmaya and Shadananda.

On the occasion, Chief Minister of Province 1, Hikmat Kumar Karki, in presence of President Bhandari laid the foundation stone for a park at remembrance site at Shadananda municipality-1.

A target has been set to install statues of 67 people, who chose to end their life by immersing themselves into the Arun river along with Yogmaya, at the park, said Mayor Surendra Kumar Udas.

Source: National News Agency Nepal