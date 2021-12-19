Science & Technology

Subash Yonjan has been elected the president of Nepal Tamang Journalists Association. A 27-member working committee has been elected unopposed under the leadership of Yonjan from the 6th national general convention of the association held on Saturday.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki was present on the occasion.

Likewise, Buddha Yonjan was elected senior Vice President, Bishwaraj Tamang, first Vice President, Netra Tamang Second Vice President, Anju Tamang Women Vice President, Tirtharaj Bal General Secretary, Shishir Tamang, Urgen Lo Tamang and Saraswati Tamang Secretaries and Dolma Chhiring Tamang the Treasurer of the Association.

Similarly, 18 have been selected as members of the executive committee. Newly elected chairperson Yonjan said that he would work for capacity building and addressing the concerns of Tamang journalists during his tenure.

Source: National News Agency Nepal