General

National Youth Association, Nepal, the youth's organisation of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), has named Bachan Bahadur Singh as its chairman.

The central committee meeting of the Association held in Kathmandu on Sunday and Monday constituted the 501-member new working committee in the leadership of Singh.

Kiran Poudel is named as the co-chair of Association.

Similarly, Amit Lama, Anjana Adhikari, Santosh Rawal, Rabin Thapa, Kshitiz Thebe, Urmila Sunuwar, Nripendra Mahat, Sanjib Jha, Roshan Basnet, Gajendra Shahi, Ashok Chaulagain, Tiran Gautam and Suman Puri have been selected as the vice-chairpersons.

Likewise, Ramesh Acharya is picked as the general secretary, and Ramji Sapkota and Ramesh Tiwari as the assistant general secretaries.

Co-chair Poudel said that the Youth Association's working committee would be reconstituted after three months.

Source: National News Agency Nepal