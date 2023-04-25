General

A youth allegedly committed suicide by jumping under a train at Akkelpur railway station under Akkelpur upazila of the district today.

The deceased was identified as Jalal Hossain, 33, resident of Sonatala village of Bogura district.

Jalal jumped under the wheels of Chilahati-bound Eid Special-15 train from Dhaka in a bid to commit suicide around 5 am. He died on the spot, Akkelpur Railway Station Master (Acting) of Hasibul Hasan said.

Railway police recovered the body and sent it to Akkelpur Upazila Health Complex, he said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha