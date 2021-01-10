General

A youth has died in a road accident in the East-west highway in Shivasatakshi municipality last night. The deceased has been identified as Chabiraman Dhakal,38, of ward no. 11 of the same municipality, according to District Police Office.

The accident took place at around 8:30 pm when Dhakal lost control of his motorcycle (Me. 3 Pa. 9896) at Dharampur in ward no. 1 of the municipality.

Also on Saturday evening, a man died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a van at Dhaijan chowk in Buddhashanti rural municipality-3 of the district. The deceased has been identified as Chatra Bahadur Magar,50, of Arjundhara.

Source: National News Agency Nepal