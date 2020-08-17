General

A youth suspected of contracting COVID-19 and kept in quarantine facility at Karfor of Suryodaya Municipality in Ilam district died on August 16 due to unknown reason.

The 22-year-old youth had returned from Hyderabad in India and was staying in the quarantine facility since August 10. The youth belonged to Suryodaya Municipality ward no 9 in the district.

The medical team of the Municipality had provided him medical intervention after the youth had complained of health issues since Sunday morning. He died at 11:05 pm. His nasal and throat swab has been collected and given to lab for COVID-19 test, informed Health Office, Ilam’s COVID-19 focal person BimalBaral.

The youth had complained of chest pain, fever and respiratory related issues. The local municipality was preparing to manage the dead body of the youth while the report is awaited.

Source: National News Agency