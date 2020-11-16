General

A 30-year old youth died due to Coronavirus infection at Duhu Rural Municipality-2 in Darchula district today.

He succumbed to the flu-like infection at Satbanjh in Baitadi district while being rushed to the Hospital in Dhangadhi for further treatment.

A staffer at the Nepal Electricity Authority’s Darchula Distribution Centre, the youth was also having respiratory related complications, according to Shyamraj Joshi, Chief of District Hospital in Baitadi. He was tested positive for COVID-19 in the District Hospital in Baitadi.

Meanwhile, in view of the protecting all the staffers and service-seekers in the Hospital, all services in the District Hospital at Baitadi have been shut down expect for emergency and maternity services until further notice, said Hospital's Dr Gajendra Duwal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal