A youth died of electric shock while installing internet here Wednesday.

The victim was Nilam Ingnam, 24, from Athrai Rural Municipality-4 in the district, according to Area Police Office, Sankrantibazaar. Police Inspector Yograj Subedi informed that Ingnam died on the spot while he was climbing an electric pole to fix the internet cable.

The dead body has been sent to district hospital for postmortem.

Source: National News Agency Nepal