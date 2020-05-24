General

Local administration here has fined Rs 5,000 to a youth for supplying homemade liquor to a relative staying in quarantine. Kumar Thapaliya, 25, from Rapti Municipality Ward No 3 in the district was punished, said Ishwor Simkhada, Information Officer at District Police Office.

The local administration had taken under control Thapaliya three days back while he was supplying homemade liquor to his relative staying in quarantine at local Buddha Shanti Secondary School. He was later handed to the District Administration Office.

The youth was released after censuring that he would not repeat such activity.

Source: National News Agency