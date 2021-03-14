General

A youth has been found dead in the Chaulani river. Ramesh Karki, 35, a resident of Sejali in Lekam rural municipality of Darchula district was found dead.

His body was found in the river at Dogadakedar rural municipality-6 of Baitedi district on Saturday, according to in-charge of Gokuleswar police post, Narendra Dhami. The reason behind the death is not yet known, though it looks like he was swept away by the river, Dhami said.

Karki had not returned home since he left to attend the Shivaratri fair in Gokuleswar last Friday. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal