General

A youth has gone missing after being swept away by the Dudhkoshi river. Santosh Ghimire,23, a resident of Khanyakharka in ward no.4 of Thulung Dudhkoshi rural municipality remains missing since Saturday morning.

Ghimire had reportedly gone to collect mud used to layer the thatched roof house along with his wife when the incident took place. He went for a swim by handing over his mobile and clothes to his wife, but then was swept away, according to police inspector at the District Police Office, Solukhumbu Mahendra Darnal.

A search has been carried out to find Ghimire.

Meanwhile, a newly born baby was found dead in Lokhin in ward no. 9 of the same municipality. The body was found in a decomposed state. A local fisherman found the body and informed police on Saturday afternoon.

The body has been brought to district hospital, Faplu for a post-mortem. Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal