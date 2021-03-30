General

A youth from Belaka Municipality-8 in Udayapur district was held for illegally possessing seven kilograms marijuana.

The District Police Office, Udayapur, said that 24-year-old Anish Rai was arrested with the quantity of marijuana on Monday evening.

Chief of Udayapur Police Bhim Prasad Dahal said that Rai was held in a traffic check while he was travelling to Bargachhi bazaar in a pickup van (Na 4 Cha 1516).

Police said that further investigations into the case are ongoing by keeping the alleged youth in Area Police Office, Belaka.

Source: National News Agency Nepal