A youth from Belaka Municipality-8 in Udayapur district was held for illegally possessing seven kilograms marijuana.
The District Police Office, Udayapur, said that 24-year-old Anish Rai was arrested with the quantity of marijuana on Monday evening.
Chief of Udayapur Police Bhim Prasad Dahal said that Rai was held in a traffic check while he was travelling to Bargachhi bazaar in a pickup van (Na 4 Cha 1516).
Police said that further investigations into the case are ongoing by keeping the alleged youth in Area Police Office, Belaka.
