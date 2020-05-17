General

A youth quarantined in Nairanapur rural municipality of Banke has died. The 25-year-old had been staying at the quarantine since returning from Mumbai, India on May 13. He suffered health complications all of a sudden last night and died this morning before he could be rushed to the hospital, said the Narenapur health unit coordinator Moin Khan.

The swab of the youth had been sent for Corona Virus test on Saturday, and the result is likely to arrive today. The swab of 263 people had been collected on Saturday after eight people were found infected in a single day in Nairanapur.

All the 641 people quarantined in 11 centres in Nairanapur rural municipality had returned from India. The eight people found infected have been sent to the Corona Special Hospital in Beljhundi, Dang.

Meanwhile, the total number of people infected with Corona Virus has reached 33 in Banke. There are still 1,126 people in 41 quarantine centres in Banke.

Source: National News Agency