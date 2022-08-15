General

A youth has sustained serious injuries from a gun fire at Omsatiya of Rupandehi district. Thirty-one years old Bikash Gurung of Belahiya, Siddharthanagar Municipality-1 was injured in an incidence of gun fire at around 11 am last night, said Police Inspector Bed Bahadur Poudel of the District Police Office.

Gurung was shot at when he was walking on the road at Basantapur, Omsatiya-4 of Rupandehi. Police suspect that Gurung might have been shot at when a group encountered him in front of the Ward Office at Basantapur, Omsatiya after looting cash and jewelry from the Siddhartha Restaurant at Bypass Road of Rohini rural municipality-1.

Some cash and two tolas gold were looted from the restaurant. Gurung suffers bullet wounds in the waist and he is undergoing treatment at the Bhairahawa Medical College.

Police have taken four people including the hotel operator into control for inquiry and further investigation in this connection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal