Ministry of Youth and Sports in Gandaki Province has reached the making of youth policy in final stage.

For finalizing the policy, the Ministry intensified discussion, interaction and consultation so that suggestions could be garnered.

Secretary at Youth Ministry Badrinath Adhikari said issues as creation of employments to youths within country, encouragement to youths involved in sport, and skills to the youths were taken into consideration for the policy.

Suggestions were collected from the youths of 11 districts in the province. Youth gatherings were organized to collect the suggestions.

"The policy will pave way for programmes focused on youth empowerment. Even the draft is prepared. In order to make the policy effective, direct participation and suggestions from the youths is imperative," he reiterated. The Ministry team reached each district to hold youth gatherings and collect suggestions.

Meanwhile, the youths from Baglung have suggested the Ministry that it paid heed to protect language and culture, built disabled-friendly infrastructures, and encouraged youth sportsmen.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS