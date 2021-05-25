General

A 15-bed isolation facility has been run in Sharada Secondary School in Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC)-9 in the capital city.

The isolation centre was brought into operation from Monday with the management of Matrika Eye Treatment Centre after receiving technical assistance from the KMC with the spread of second wave of COVID-19.

Bijaya Chowk Youth, Mirmire Youth Society, Sinamangal Youth Alliance, Panchakumari Society, Kriti Foundation and Nawanyano Foundation have worked in partnership to implement the isolation facility.

Preparations are on to increase the capacity of the isolation beds upto 60 with the rise in COVID-19 patients, chief of the Isolation Centre Suraj Shrestha said.

The Isolation Centre has provided free medical services, food, Yoga and counseling to the patients as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal