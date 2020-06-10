General

A youth has been found shot dead at Sabaila of Dhanusha district. The District Police Office Dhanusha said the body of 25-year-old Harun Mandal was discovered some 200 metres away from his house at Lawatoli, Sabaila municipality-7. The incident took place on Tuesday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rameshwor Karki said Mandal’s body has a gunshot wound in the chest. Police suspect that someone might have called Mandal in the night, took him to the location and shot him dead. It is not known who killed Mandal and why. Police has initiated an investigation into the incident.

Locals demonstrate after detainee dies in police detention

Meanwhile, the locals have organised a demonstration at Sabaila calling for an investigation after a detainee was found dead in the detention cell at the Area Police Office Sabaila. Twenty-two years old Shambhu Sada Musahar’s body was found hanging in the toilet of the police detention centre. He is the resident of Sabaila municipality-12 and had been detained in a case related to causing death due to accident.

Police said they found Musahar’s body hanging in the toilet at 2 am today, Police Inspector Chandra Bhusan Yadav said.

The demonstrators have obstructed the road at Barkurwa saying Musahar’s death was suspicious. Police had to lob tear gas shells to take the situation under control after the demonstrators tried to vandalise the police van. Demonstrators threw stones from outside the police station and damaged the van. Police said it is investigating into Musahar’s death.

Source: National News Agency Nepal