Police on Monday evening held two youths from Gaighat bazaar in Triyuga Municipality for possessing banned drug brown sugar.

According to the District Police Office, Udayapur, the arrestees are Shyam Kumar Chaudhary, 34, and 28-year-old Rewat Khati of Triyuga Municipality-3.

Police stated that the two youths were nabbed based on tip off about the transaction of the brown sugar.

Chief of District Police Office, Udayapur, Bhim Prasad Dahal shared that further investigations on the case are underway after the arrest of the alleged.

Source: National News Agency Nepal