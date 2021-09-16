Key Issues

Chairperson of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal has said the party was gradually enticing youths, social sectors and cadres of other political parties. Chairperson Nepal said it during an interaction organized by the journalists associated with the proposed Socialist Press Organization Nepal here Thursday.

He asserted that the party was moving toward scientific socialism by adhering to the values of the people's multi-party democracy along with social justice, growth of production and equal distribution. He stressed the need of increased social awareness, change in thoughts, improved relations with people.

Chairperson Nepal reminded that the difference and dispute grew with CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli. "He talks of dialogue and agreement only in crisis," he added. Nepal further accused leader Oli of becoming intolerant to those with differing views. According to him, time has come to expose such bad habit of leader Oli.

Similarly, leader Nepal commented that those dubbed the third generation in CPN UML had no guts at all to protest. They could not stand firm before Oli, he accused.

On a different note, Nepal, who is also the former Prime Minister, said, "Nepal must not shun the non-alignment policy while endorsing MCC Compact. Similarly, Nepal should be not become an ally to any military organization and security umbrella. Nepal must be independent and free to take its decision, protect intellectual property and have ownership of the land to be used by MCC and do auditing of the project by itself. Even the employees and labours should be from Nepal, CPN (US) Chairperson Nepal underscored.

He viewed that the five-party alliance would continue till coming election. Chairperson Nepal argued that the expansion of the government was delayed because of the issues relating to ordinance.

It was informed at the programme that a 151-member working committee of the proposed Socialist Press Organization Nepal was under the registration process. It is being coordinated by senior journalist Shambhu Shrestha.

Source: National News Agency Nepal