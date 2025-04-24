Youths’ Role to Foil Anarchy and Tyranny: PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister and Chairman of the CPN UML, KP Sharma Oli, has emphasized the significant role of youths in combating instability, anarchy, and tyranny in Nepal. He highlighted that the involvement of youths is crucial in achieving the national vision of ‘Prosperous Nepal: Happy Nepali’. Oli urged the youth to reject regression and to actively participate in nation-building efforts.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli made these remarks during a ‘youth celebration’ event organized by his party on Loktantra Day at Bhrikutimandap. He stated that it is the responsibility of the youth to safeguard the federal democratic republic, which was attained through people’s struggles and sacrifices. Oli called for heightened awareness against those promoting anarchy, asserting that Nepal is a great country with great people, and the youth should advance accordingly to support progress under the leadership of UML.





Oli reminded the audience of the historical significance of Baisakh 11, the day when autocratic monarchy was overthrown, marking the victory of loktantra. He reflected on how autocracy had kept the country in darkness for a long time and how the current state of the nation was achieved through continuous struggles and sacrifices.





The Prime Minister condemned the actions of individuals advocating for the restoration of the autocratic system, citing barbaric acts such as torching a human alive and vandalizing property, which he deemed unacceptable. He noted that elements opposed to the nation were targeting the UML and spreading misleading information against it.





Oli assured that the current UML-NC government is committed to maintaining stability in the country. However, he mentioned that the UML’s focus is more on the upcoming elections rather than the current government. He also cautioned the youth about the dangers of incitement through social networking sites, urging them to remain vigilant.

