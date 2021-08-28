Key Issues

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Saturday pointed out the need for youths to become socialism stalwarts while emphasising youths' initiatives to make socialist movement a success.

For this, effective role of youths should be enhanced, he said while inaugurating the national gathering of Young Communist League Nepal, a youth wing of the Maoist Centre, which started from Saturday. The party has managed in its statute 20 percent reservation quotas for youths in all committees of the party, which aims to bring youths to a leadership, said the former Prime Minister.

He would engage himself in the writing of a memoir after handing over the party leadership to a suitable leadership after sometimes, he said, adding that he however would work for the development of the leadership thereafter.

On the unification between the Maoist Centre and CPN (UML), he said the union was for the preparation of a socialist movement, but it could not last long due to the leadership's deception.

About the ruling five-party coalition, he said, "Saving and strengthening the alliance is the need of the hour. It is not that all challenges have been cleared. Efforts are afoot to break the coalition and distract it in an old direction. Youths should be aware of it."

On the occasion, he congratulated and thanked the YCL for successfully organising the gathering by making use of science and technology.

Similarly, Finance Minister and chief of the party's organisational department Janardan Sharma said that the YCL should shoulder its responsibility to help the party leadership to realise its goal to build socialism.

He instructed the YCL leadership to unify at least 1.5 million YCLs and link them with production and employment. He was of the view that YCL has to protect the achievements of the changes in the country and be a catalyst for socio-economic transformation.

On the occasion, Sudurpaschim Province’s Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta, Province-1’s CPN (Maoist Centre) sub in-charge Sabitri Kumar Kafle, Bagmati Province’s CPN (Maoist Centre) sub in-charge Narayan Dahal and Gandaki Province CPN (Maoist Centre) in-charge Hitraj Pandey among others virtually extended their best wishes for the success of the event.

Similarly, Tarun Dal’s Vice-President Uttam Chapagain, CPN (Unified Socialist) related Youth Association’s General-Secretary Deepak GM among others wished for the same.

National assembly of YCL

YCL’s President Ram Prasad Sapkota shared that representatives of YCL in all seven provinces as well as observers had gathered in Kathmandu to hold the event.

The two-day event will seriously discuss the political course of action for the youth movement, structural course of action and leadership system among others. Also, political report of the YCL and proposing for statute amendment are among the agendas of the assembly.

The assembly where 647 representatives and observers are participating will elect a new leadership towards the end of the event, the organizers said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal