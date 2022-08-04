General

The meeting of the Nepal-Japan joint working committee concluded on Thursday with the decision that Nepali youths vying for job in Japan after passing language and skill tests would be facilitated for departure at the earliest.

The second meeting of the joint working committee discussed thoroughly on how Nepal government could prepare work procedure on sending the youths to Japan employment in line with specified skill workers (SKW) system adopted by Japan, according to the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security.

The job aspirants would be informed about the legitimate scheme of SKW to be followed by them for the employment in Japan, and for this, amendment of the laws of the Japan and Nepal would be made.

The third meeting of the joint working committee would be held in Japan. The first meeting was held virtually in November 2020. As per the agreement made in the first meeting, some 850 Nepalis have got jobs in Japan in the sectors of care giving, agriculture, construction and restaurant.

Meanwhile, the visiting Japanese delegation held a meeting with Labour Minister Sher Bahadur Kunwar. On the occasion, Minister Kunwar informed that more than 5,000 Nepalis were aspiring for job in Japan.

In response, leader of Japanese delegation Chosumo Nakagawa, said Japan was positive to welcome Nepalis as workers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal