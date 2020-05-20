General

Youths from Sakhada village of Chhinnamasta Rural Municipality-3 in the district have increased vigilance to control the illegal entry of any person from India in the wake of the growing cases of coronavirus infection in State-2.

Ten youths from the village have been staying alert against the illegal entry and smuggling. The illegal entry at night is for supplying liquor.

“Although the country border is closed in view of the lockdown to contain the COVID-19, the illegal entry and smuggling did not stop. So, the night time vigil was begun,” said Dipendra Kumar Yadav, Chairperson of Ward No 3 from the Rural Municipality, adding, “Smuggling has increased infection risk. Those entered illegally are caught and made to promise not to enter again.”

Team coordinator Mithilesh Yadav said as the people sleep after evening meal, the youths leave for vigilance at border and return home early morning. Their vigilance at border has stopped Indian people entering Nepal to trade illegal liquor.

The youths have also taken help of the Armed Police Force to this regard. The Indian youths enter Nepal in a group of five to ten persons for trading illegal liquor. The smugglers even carry weapons, so the youths take help of the APF.

Source: National News Agency