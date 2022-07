General

The Nepal Police have arrested a person for broadcasting obscene material on YouTube channel.

The Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police, Bhotahiti, has arrested Pravesh Lama, 22, of Belkotgadhi, Nuwakot and currently residing in Kathmandu.

Bureau spokesperson, Senior Superintendent of Police Navinda Aryal said that Lama was arrested for violating the Electronic Transaction Act, 2063 BS by broadcasting pornographic material on social media including YouTube.

Source: National News Agency Nepal