Nepal Police have arrested two persons on the charge of making unfounded statements and character assassination through YouTube channel. The cyber bureau has arrested Hari Pariyar of Nagarjuna Municipality-8, Bhimdhunga and Nishan Chiluwal, 27, of, Rainas Municipality, of Lamjung and currently living in Tarkeshwor Sheshmati for spreading fake news through YouTube.

Bureau spokesperson, Senior Superintendent of Police Navind Aryal said that Pariyar and Chiluwal had spread fake news through their respective YouTube channel ‘Nepal Media’ and ‘Bishal Nepal’. They have been charged of doing so with the purpose of influencing the ongoing crime investigation over a serious case.

Spokesperson Aryal said that they were arrested for committing a crime under the Electronic Transaction Act, 2063 BS. According to the bureau, the two have been remanded to judicial custody for seven days following permission by the district court.

Source: National News Agency Nepal