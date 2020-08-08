Fashion

The Online Television Journalists’ Association has urged the YouTubers and online television workers to strictly abide by Journalists’ Code of Conduct-2073.

The Association made such request in the wake of the interviews some online television workers took with proprietor of a child care centre, Pushpa Adhikari. The media fraternity showed concern over the way the interview was taken- it flouted the code.

Issuing a press release, Association’s General Secretary Raju Subedi informed that a new code of conduct for online television journalism was being formulated. Till the introduction of its own code, the YouTubers are suggested to follow the Journalists’ Code of Conduct-2073. The YouTubers are further made aware to fulfil the social responsibility.

The Association further complained that media laws have lacked the provision on new media, and favourable environment for the new media workers was yet to be friendly.

The Online Television Journalists’ Association is a registered organization after the first fathering of online television workers last February.

Source: National News Agency Nepal