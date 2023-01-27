General

The ad hoc committee of the central working committee of Nepal Karate Federation has been formed under the chair of Yuabraj Lama.

Lama, who is also the former member-secretary of the National Sports Council, will lead the 21-member central working committee.

Dawa Gurung, the acting chair of the outgoing central working committee of the Federation, is now co-chair of the newly-formed committee.

Purendra Bikram Lakhe, Hari Sharan KC and Om Krishna Prasain are the vice-chair, general secretary and joint general secretary, respectively.

Likewise, Shyam Sherpa and BR Mitra are the secretaries while Sanu Lal Shrestha is named as treasurer.

Member secretary of the National Sports Council Tanka Lal Ghising on Thursday handed over the nomination letter to the newly-formed working committee members.

The team should convene its general assembly and conduct election by preparing the draft of its statute within three months.

Ghising said that Lama was given the responsibility realizing the historical needs of the time.

Likewise, Lama pledged to move ahead by considering the interests of the sportspersons and organization adding that he would held the elections in a free and fair manner within prior to the given time of three months.

Source: National News Agency Nepal